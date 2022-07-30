The Border property market continues to fluctuate after another bumper round of auctions on Saturday.
Six of the seven properties up for grabs sold under the hammer across the Border and North East just a week after a host were passed in.
Brian Phegan Real Estate sold an individual designer home on Dunne Crescent in Thurgoona for $670,000, with bidding between two parties.
The property has had just two owners since it was built around 15 years ago and fetched an opening offer of $640,000.
Another bid came in soon after for $650,000, which was replied with $660,000.
No further movement occurred and the property was passed in before the leading bidder agreed to purchase it for $670,000 less than a minute after the auction.
"This is not a cookie cutter home. This is a home where somebody has been in the industry and thought it through and offered the extra bits that you don't normally see," agent Brian Phegan said.
"It was built by Nigel Matthews who laid carpet and floor coverings in many homes and he's put together a fantastic home."
Sell Buy Rent hosted a competitive auction for a two-bedroom townhouse on Huons Hill Road in Wodonga, which went under the hammer for $355,000.
An opening offer was noted at $240,000 before it jumped into range of the reserve with a bid of $320,000.
The property was on the market when the next bid of $330,000 was put forward.
Two parties continued to exchange bids of $5000 until the property sold for $355,000.
"This home is the trifecta. It's very achievable for a first home owner, investors or someone looking to downsize," auctioneer Clint Ilsley said.
Meanwhile, the former Lutheran Church on Wellsford Street at Yackandandah was sold by PJ Murphy Real Estate for $670,000.
Agent Mark Boehm said the property was called on the market at $580,000 as three bidders vied for it.
The agency also had a strong result with a four-bedroom on Briardale Road in Lavington, which attracted four registered bidders and was sold under the hammer by James Seymour for $596,000.
Stean Nicholls auctioned neighbouring units on Hague Street in Lavington.
Agent Nicholas Clark sold unit four for $345,000, while negotiations started for unit three after the auction.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
