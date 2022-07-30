The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bumper day on auction front across the Border and North East as five properties are snapped up

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 30 2022 - 10:45am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DONE DEAL: Brian Phegan sells a Thurgoona home Dunne Crescent for $670,000. Picture: MARK JESSER

The Border property market continues to fluctuate after another bumper round of auctions on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.