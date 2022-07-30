A North East volunteer firefighter of more than 50 years has been recognised with a state accolade.
Springhurst fire brigade's Kevin Atteridge won the Spirit of CFA Seniors Award for his ongoing service.
Mr Atteridge joined the CFA in 1966 when he was an apprentice mechanic and went on to become captain of the Springhurst brigade and Rutherglen group officer.
He said the greatest thing about being a part of the CFA are the leaders.
"I've been joined by so many great people around me at CFA and it's a massive team effort to achieve what we do," he said.
"I never expected to win an award like this, it's an incredible honour."
Mr Atteridge was grateful to his wife Lynette and said he wouldn't have achieved anything without her.
CFA community risk program adviser Craig Hearson nominated Mr Atteridge because he always maintained an active CFA involvement on various committees.
"Kevin is a leader within CFA and his community. He undertakes everything with a selfless enthusiasm and a focus on the benefit he can deliver to his community," Mr Hearson said.
"He has been a member of the Springhurst brigade for 50 years, holding a brigade officer role for over 38 years and a group representative for 14 years.
"Kevin has devoted a large amount of time to CFA during this period.
"During Kevin's time as group officer, he was active in major fires across the state, including the 2004, 2006 and 2009 fires, along with the implementation of mandatory wildfire minimum skills training."
Mr Atteridge remains a leader in the CFA community and is passionate about the development of the people who have followed him.
"He continues to devote his time to the local community by maintaining an active involvement with the Springhurst brigade, CFA Rural Fire Brigade Championships, Volunteer Fire Brigades Victoria and the CFA junior program," Mr Hearson added.
The brigade will make arrangements for Mr Atteridge to accept his award as he was unable to travel to Ballarat for the ceremony.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
