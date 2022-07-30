Acrobatics, juggling, and plenty of laughs had about 200 students cheering yesterday at the annual Circus Quirkus.
The performances, organised by the Rotary Club of Albury, were about providing a treat for children with special needs.
Sponsors paid for the Circus Quirkus tickets for two 90-minute acts, which gave children an opportunity to attend without the cost.
Club president Peter Elias said the show was a "delight".
"It was a great day out for the kids to enjoy themselves," Mr Elias said.
"Especially given what we've all gone through in the past two years.
"To give children who don't have access to shows like this a chance to for free, is a driving factor for us."
Money raised will support Rotary's work and go to various charities.
