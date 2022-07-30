The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Regional rail services experience 'demolition by neglect'

By Letters to the Editor
July 30 2022 - 2:30am
UNDERWHELMED: The VLocity train does nothing to alleviate the congestion of our capital cities and roads, one reader says.

Rail suffers 'demolition by neglect'

Thank you, Bill Tilley (July 23), for your appraisal of the woeful state of our railway system. This year I turn 60 years of age and the Albury to Melbourne rail link today is slower, less frequent and less comfortable.

