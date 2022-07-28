The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

La Trobe University vice-chancellor John Dewar concerned free TAFE courses have reduced regional admissions

Beau Greenway
Tom O'Callaghan
By Beau Greenway, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 28 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPACTED: La Trobe University vice-chancellor Professor John Dewar (left) believes TAFEs offering free courses has led to a decrease in regional university admissions.

Free TAFE courses have "absolutely pummelled" regional university enrolments, according to La Trobe University's vice-chancellor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.