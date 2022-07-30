The Border Mail
South Australian man allegedly caught driving 162km/h on Riverina Highway near Finley

Monty Jacka
Monty Jacka
Updated July 30 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:00am
CAUGHT: The South Australian man was allegedly clocked driving his Holden Barina at 162km/h down the Riverina Highway near Finley. Picture: NSW Police

Police have barred a young man from driving in NSW after he was allegedly caught doing more than 160km/h on the Riverina Highway near Finley.

