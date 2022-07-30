Police have barred a young man from driving in NSW after he was allegedly caught doing more than 160km/h on the Riverina Highway near Finley.
The 23-year-old driver from South Australia was pulled over by Deniliquin highway patrol officers just before 9am on Sunday, July 24.
The man was allegedly clocked driving 162km/h in his Holden Barina on a stretch of the highway about five kilometres west of Finley.
The speed limit on the Riverina Highway is 100km/h.
According to police, shortly after being stopped the 23-year-old told officers: "No excuse I can give you will be enough".
After being issued with a radar infringement notice, the man then allegedly said "wow, that's cheap".
Infringement notices for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h in NSW come with a fine of up to $2547.
The South Australian man's privileges to drive in NSW were also suspended for a period of six months at the time of the offence.
His registration plates were not confiscated due to belonging to another state.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
