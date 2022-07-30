An Albury woman has spoken out about a tumultuous two months as a victim of identity theft.
The Glenroy resident, who asked not to be identified, is in the process of changing her name after she had her accounts drained, credit cards issued, loans approved in her name at other banks and a tax refund applied for in her business name.
She said incompetence from her bank and police inaction had made matters worse.
"I won't say I'm great with technology, but I'm reasonably switched on and this has attacked every aspect of my life," she said.
"I'm still at a loss to explain how it actually started.
"I've still got a roof over my head because my parents are paying for it, otherwise I would have lost it.
"I've had to buy a new phone, new laptop and get lawyers involved.
"I'm spending at least three days a week trying to sort out all of this and keep on top of it, but it's greatly affected my mental health.
"I'm studying at the moment and I was in class the other day in tears because I'm getting so many phone calls. It has been an absolute nightmare."
The woman admitted there was a sense of loss about having to change her name.
"Why should I have to change who I am because of these people? My name is who I am," she said.
"I've closed down 11 accounts in my name that weren't mine. I closed down two with Westpac and a couple of weeks later I found out they'd opened another three in my name at the same bank."
A NSW Police spokesperson said fraud was a growing problem across the state.
"There are numerous ways in which offenders are able to facilitate identity theft," the spokesperson said.
"The extent of identity theft is hard to quantify as most victims do not know they are victims until their personal information has already been used, if at all.
"Some victims do not report fraud for a variety of reasons including being embarrassed as they might think that police or family and friends will think less of them."
Victims of identity theft are urged to contact the NSW Police assistance line on 131 444 and touch base with their financial institution as soon as possible.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
