A YARRAWONGA man has left a generous gift in his will that will benefit cancer patients on the Border.
John Richard Allan died in May aged 84, leaving his house and contents to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
Executor of the will, Dale Brooks, said Mr Allan had treatment at the centre for lung cancer since late 2020.
He said oncologist Dr Brett Hamilton and staff "really looked after him".
"I don't own much but hope that my gift will help them," he said to Mr Brooks.
Trust Fund board member John Watson welcomed the kind and generous bequest.
"We are incredibly honoured to receive Mr Allan's gift which will bring huge benefits for our patients, helping to fund our four key priority areas of equipment, staff training, research and the Wellness Centre," he said.
"It's a great example of a philanthropic donation that will continue to give back to our community for a long time after Mr Allan is gone."
Mr Allan was born in Lismore and educated in the New England area.
He moved to Sydney to work as an assistant manager at the Bank of New South Wales (now Westpac) for 38 years.
Mr Allan, who was single and had no children, retired in 1995 and bought a home in a place he "had never heard of", at Yarrawonga, where there were great golfing facilities.
He played at the Yarrawonga Golf Club for more than 20 years, and is well remembered by his golfing peers and club staff.
Yarrawonga residents say he was a gentle and kind neighbour, and skilled and competitive golfer.
Mr Allan's home at 5 Campbellfield Drive had been listed with Seeliger Real Estate.
