news, local-news,

ALBURY Preschool is seeking $500,000 in ratepayer cash over three years to go to a $2.5 million expansion that would allow its enrolment to double to 300 children. The request was put to Albury councillors on Monday night at a pre-meeting briefing session which heard representatives of six organisations flag their bids for financial assistance ahead of the city's budget being set for 2022-23. Preschool director Jo Barton and president Luke Vesey are aiming to create two new classrooms and expand their 1975 preschool southwards to cater to 300 youngsters and void a waiting list of 150. "It's about giving the community the opportunity to bring these young minds up through the schooling and give them the best shot at an early start and an early learning program," Mr Vesey said. The preschool is seeking $50,000 initially and $250,000 and $200,000 over the following two years from the council to cover project fees and construction costs. IN OTHER NEWS: The remaining $2 million would be met through government funding and the preschool. Also making their cases for aid on Monday night were the Westside Community Centre, Mercy Connect, Kirinari Community Services, Albury Wodonga Equestrian Association and Gateway Health. Westside is seeking $165,000 to assist with acquiring land to house a new $4.5 million centre. The land deal needs to occur before other applications can be made to cover building costs for the fresh hub to run more than 500 programs to assist those in need. Mercy Connect wants $150,000 to help fund a $750,000 activities centre, for those with disabilities, at the former Thurgoona children's orphanage. Kirinari is desiring a $100,000 grant and $250,000 interest-free loan from the council to go towards a $450,000 project to modify its Catherine Crescent building. It would result in toilets, changing areas and showers being built for Kirinari customers as well as the wider disabled community, which would be granted free access. The equestrian association would like $250,000 funding over two years to provide a solid surface for campers at its Thurgoona centre and $40,000 for a new clubhouse. Association co-ordinator Barb Chenoweth said the improvements would allow for a greater economic return with investment in similar sites at Wangaratta, Wagga, Tatura and Elmore putting Albury-Wodonga at a disadvantage. Gateway Health promotions co-ordinators outlined their proposal for a physical activity program in parks. It would involve the employment of a co-ordinator who would oversee a six-month pilot. A total of $63,561 is sought from Albury Council, with Wodonga Council also being tapped for help. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/29300d76-8f85-4150-9045-98b786196e9a.jpg/r0_77_3354_1972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg