An arsonist, or group of arsonists, have again struck an East Albury street.
All available firefighters in the area were called to two simultaneous fires on Alexandra Street on Sunday night.
A couch was torched out the front of a home near Lavis Street about 10pm, which spread to the front of the fibro house.
As crews were responding to that fire, they realised a home closer to East Street was also on fire.
Firefighters have been called to five such incidents since late June.
A couple who lived at one of the homes which has twice been targeted recently also had their car torched in June last year.
A nearby resident who watched Albury police examine one of the burnt out homes on Monday morning said she felt scared living in the area.
"A lot of the people around here live by themselves," she said.
"A lot of them have trouble sleeping.
"It's unnerving."
All of the homes that have been targeted have been vacant, including public housing properties being cleared for new units.
"They seem to be targeting people moving out," the nearby resident said.
"As soon as they move out, they torch them.
"They all seem to occur about 10pm and 10.30pm.
"I hope they pull them down, they look terrible."
Residents had only moved out of one of the homes targeted on Sunday three days earlier.
They had left property, including the couch which was set on fire, at the home.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said firefighters remained on scene for about an hour-and-a-half as they tackled the fires.
The home closer to East Street sustained internal damage, and the home near Lavis Street suffered more extensive damage to the front.
Inspector Finlay said four Albury fire trucks were used for Sunday's incidents, and crews from surrounding towns were deployed in case any other incidents occurred.
"We believe it's of a suspicious nature," he said.
"One of the houses had been lit up previously.
"It's not good for the neighbouring homes, it makes the neighbours quite nervous.
"It's a concern, but I think it's only isolated to vacant homes that are being demolished."
Police stayed in the area overnight and continue to examine the crime scenes.
Detectives have been conducting a door knock of nearby homes.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
More to come.
