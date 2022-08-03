MOUNTAIN bike tracks, lookout works and a new roundabout are proposed for Albury's Eastern Hill under a blueprint which has a $4.73 million spending plan.
The draft master plan is going to Albury Council on Monday night for endorsement and it will then be put on public exhibition for 28 days for feedback.
More 73 per cent of respondents to the draft wanted mountain bike tracks, with 19.9 per cent rejecting them.
Albury's mountain bike plan in 2021 recommended a small scale network of paths on Eastern Hill to ease the pressure on Nail Can Hill, the traditional home of the sport in the city.
It is proposed $750,000 be expended on improving walking tracks, revegetation and developing mountain bike paths.
A further $180,000 would go towards mountain bike trail heads.
The most costly project flagged in the plan is the creation of a new roundabout, access road and walking track which is budgeted at $1.452 million.
The roundabout would be built at the intersection of East and Walsh streets and link to a new entrance to Eastern Hill Reserve.
It is seen as safety improvement for vehicles and pedestrians and would involve the purchase of some land and rerouting of a section of the Hume and Hovell track.
On the hill itself, there are various ideas suggested to enhance the Rotary lookout.
They include safety upgrades to the car parking, improved lighting and security cameras.
These measures are designed to address anti-social behaviour, including graffiti, vandalism and littering.
The possibility of the area being closed after sunset to vehicles, as a deterrent, is also canvassed.
Altogether it is predicted $966,000 will be needed to bolster the lookout area, including a deck and easy-access toilets.
The water tank area directly behind the Albury hospital is another section of the ridge line with a makeover in the offing.
It is suggested $425,000 be spent in that section of bushland with lookouts and an art trail floated.
On the southern side of Eastern Hill, $636,000 is the outlay recommended to bolster Devils Glen and Doctors Point Reserve.
That would encompass walkers alongside Doctors Point Road having a cantilevered boardwalk, made of permeable mesh, with handrails and balustrade.
