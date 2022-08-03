The Country Women's Association of Victoria will display more than 1100 art and craft items in Tallangatta this Friday and Saturday at its state creative arts exhibition.
From 9am on both days, adults can pay $12 to come to the Tallangatta Memorial Hall and see handicraft and home industry creations.
Advertisement
Event coordinator and CWA Victoria vice-president Mary Grant said the group was excited to hold the exhibition after a COVID-19 lockdown cut short last year's festival at Ararat.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It was chaos, but anyway, CWA members are very resilient and we're very resourceful and we're able to cope with all sorts of things," she said.
"We got it all out and packed up and everybody got their belongings and went off home happy, but disappointed that the exhibition was shut down."
Ms Grant said the money raised from selling food and refreshments would go towards use within the community.
"There is some fantastic work out there, particularly in the handicrafts there is beautiful embroidery and beautiful patchwork, so we want people from the public to come and support the exhibition and also to have a look at the talents," she said.
Creative arts chair Helen Ryvitch the display list was endless.
"We have bags, toys, dolls, quilts, embroidery, tatting, china painting," she said.
We have bags, toys, dolls, quilts, embroidery, tatting, china painting- Helen Ryvitch
"We'll have demonstrators, too, over the Friday and Saturday, doing spinning, sock knitting, broomstick crochet, I think there's a couple other little surprises too."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.