Tallangatta to host CWA Victoria's creative arts festival this year

By Victoria Ellis
August 3 2022 - 10:30pm
The Country Women's Association of Victoria will display more than 1100 art and craft items in Tallangatta this Friday and Saturday at its state creative arts exhibition.

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

