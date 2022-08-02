The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga police find rocket launcher during search of man's tent

By Wodonga Court
August 2 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BAZOOKA: An Australian War Memorial photograph showing an example of a 66mm anti-tank rocket launcher.

A magistrate and former army reservist has slammed a former defence force member who claimed he was allowed to take home a bazooka after training.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.