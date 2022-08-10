Campers rescued as Murray River water levels continue to rise

A couple have been rescued after being caught in rising waters at Wahgunyah.
Emergency workers were alerted to the incident at Granthams Bend about 7.30am on Wednesday.
Advertisement
The pair's four-wheel-drive became surrounded amid increasing water releases from Lake Hume, with more than 34 billion litres being discharged each day.
The water level rose by 10 centimeters as emergency crews, including the SES and Corowa Rescue Squad, were on scene.
Two boats were deployed to take the Queensland couple from their campsite.
A tractor was then used to drag their four-wheel-drive from the water.
Wodonga SES unit controller Cameron O'Brien said the pair were unharmed.
IN OTHER NEWS
"With the floodwater still coming up, they just had no way to get their four-wheel-drive through the water," he said.
"They're both doing okay.
"They're working out a plan of where to go from here."
The scene was cleared about 11.30am after the pair were taken to the Lone Pine Avenue boat ramp at Corowa.
Minor flood warnings remain in place across the North East and along the Murray River, as far as the Barmah National Park.
"People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should prepare for increasing flood effects," NSW SES incident controller Anthony McMullen said.
The Murray had been expected to rise above the minor flood level of 4.6 metres at Corowa on Tuesday or Wednesday, and up to 5.3 metres by Thursday.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana as also at a minor flood level.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.