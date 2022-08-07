The Border Mail
Henty's only pub set to gain yet another operator after owner decides to retire

By Tim Piccione
August 7 2022 - 6:00pm
FLASHBACK: The Doodle Cooma Arms Hotel in Henty back in 2001, when the pub was undergoing a significant renovation.

Henty's Doodle Cooma Arms Hotel is set to go up for auction at the end of the month.

