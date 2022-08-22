INDEPENDENT pop-folk, singer-songwriter Toby Mobbs likes to mix things up.
The Wagga-born artist, who now lives in Albury, has just released a national tour for October.
"After seeing so many bands and artists promote national tours that skipped Darwin, Perth or Hobart, or even all three, I was determined to book a tour that didn't skip any capital city," he said.
"I have also included a show where I was born (Wagga) and a show where I currently live; effectively I'll be travelling from Wagga to Albury the long way around, by car, some 14,000 kilometres over 28 days."
Mobbs would be supported by local artists; many even featured on his debut album, Placid in the Rough.
The tours starts in Wagga on October 5, ending at The Goods Shed on November 6.
