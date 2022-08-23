The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Cube Wodonga celebrates 10th anniversary with free family party and ticketed cabaret night

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated August 23 2022 - 8:57am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAGE SHOW: Natasha Quinn will host a family event on Saturday to celebrate The Cube Wodonga's 10th anniversary. It will feature a circus performance, drumming workshop, magic show, craft and cake. Picture: MARK JESSER

ABOUT 789,000 visitors have listened, laughed and learnt something new at almost 4000 events at The Cube Wodonga during the past decade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.