ABOUT 789,000 visitors have listened, laughed and learnt something new at almost 4000 events at The Cube Wodonga during the past decade.
More than 142,000 tickets have been sold to shows and events since the performing arts centre opened in Wodonga CBD in 2012.
Now The Cube Wodonga will celebrate 10 years of entertaining, informing and engaging thousands of fans this weekend.
The Cube Wodonga team leader Rebecca Bennell said the performing arts and entertainment centre had boosted the sector at home and further afield.
She said in partnership with Creative Victoria, The Cube had presented 231 shows alone in 10 years.
"We've definitely added a great stage for our community and touring productions to come and tell their stories," she said.
"Our goal is to present a variety of work that the whole community can enjoy."
Ms Bennell said the global pandemic was a significant challenge to programming in The Cube's history.
She said The Cube Collective performances were a highlight.
"It was an amazing performance and it was great to support our own artists through that time," Ms Bennell said.
"We were able to put shows online and keep our staff employed."
The Cube Wodonga replaced The Wodonga Civic Centre (1971), which was used for dances, performing arts, eisteddfods, debutante balls and weddings.
Wodonga Council took over running the civic centre in 2005 and started to program performing arts in the venue, which was limited by sound, lighting and heating issues as well as lack of wheelchair accessibility.
A feasibility study to build a performing arts centre in Wodonga was done before state and federal government funding was sought.
It took seven years from conception to the opening.
The Cube will host two events on Saturday to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Hosted by Natasha Quinn, a free, family event will feature a circus performance, a drumming workshop, a magic show, live music, craft, group VR, giant games and cake.
It will run from 10am to noon.
As part of the celebrations, the Cube Sessions program will return that night.
With host Chris Pidd, the ticketed session will include music, dance and circus performances by the Humbuckin' Pickups, PROJECTion Dance, Good Gravy and Seth Scheuner.
The ticketed event will run in a cabaret setting.
Priced at $10 for members and $15 for non-members, tickets include an antipasto plate from new eatery Ploughmans.
It will run 6pm to 9pm.
