A NEW providore, picklery and cafe is coming to the heart of Wodonga within weeks.
Ploughmans will open at The Cube Wodonga in early August.
Wodonga couple Reuben Brand and Anita Martins have long wanted to operate a providore and cafe that celebrated regional produce.
Having moved to the Border from Sydney in early 2020, they were elated when the ideal venue came up in the Wodonga CBD.
Mr Brand said the cafe, picklery and providore would showcase the best local fare and regional produce in a specially created space.
He said scores of makers, bakers and producers were offering quality products throughout the Border and North East.
"We were looking for a space to hero that in Wodonga," he said.
Having got a start in hospitality at 14 while still in school at Byron Bay, Mr Brand really cut his teeth on the trade in Sydney four years later.
He had also worked as a political cartoonist, journalist - with stints in Pakistan and Syria - and in community development in south-west Sydney.
"My love and passion has always been hospitality," Mr Brand said.
"Anita is an art director and graphic designer and this place wouldn't look as it does without her months and months of research and flair for design."
Mr Brand said they would offer breakfast, brunch and brews in the cafe.
Ploughmans will use Sixpence Coffee roasted beans from Bright and Frankies pastries made in West Albury.
"We want to keep everything as local as we can," he said.
"We will offer our own ferments, pickles and preserves as well as sourcing local and regional produce.
"We will do our own curing of things like bresaola, duck prosciutto and even lamb legs down the track."
Ploughmans will offer meet your maker nights once a month in future to showcase regional artisans.
Naturally, there will be a Reuben sandwich - with their own house-cured meat - on the menu!
Ploughmans will operate Tuesday to Sunday, 7am to 3pm.
