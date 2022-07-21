ONE of the most outstanding live shows in Las Vegas will tour Australia this winter with a stopover in the North East.
Songs in the Key of Motown is an all-singing, all-dancing tribute show to the greats of Motown.
Eight international award winning soul singers will transport you back to an era where music was life.
Hear the harmonies of the Temptations and the Four Tops.
Experience the incredible choreographed dance moves of The Jackson 5 and The Supremes.
Feel the soul of Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye.
Songs in the Key of Motown features Spectrum, a first-class vocal quartet that draws on the talent of four radiant voices and diverse personalities.
They have spent six stellar years recreating the sound and style of the Four Tops in Las Vegas' multi-million dollar production shows American Superstars and Legends In Concert.
The group has developed the versatility to credibly cover the music of diverse groups from the Platters to the Temptations to Boyz 2 Men.
It is this versatility that has propelled them to the status of headlining their own shows in which they perform stirring renditions of the all the best cover tunes.
They have teamed up with Radiance, a talented vocal quartet formed specifically to pay tribute to the Disco and Motown era paying tribute to the music of The Supremes, Martha and The Vandellas, The Marvelettes and other female artists from that amazing musical era.
Together they have created Songs in the Key of Motown, a spectacular show transporting audiences back to an era of music that formed a major cornerstone in US music of the 1960s and 1970s.
The costuming, the choreography, the harmonies, the energy and excitement are second to none.
Spectrum boasts four incredible singers, each with the voice of a solo artist, who combine their voices and dexterity to create the angelic harmonies and deft choreography that have become trademarks headed by singer, actor and group founder Cushney Roberts, from East Orange, New Jersey, who left the life of a Princeton-educated corporate engineer to cut his teeth in the casino lounges en route to becoming a well-respected Las Vegas showroom entertainer.
Let's just say this is a group of well-mannered, college-educated, world-travelled veterans of the entertainment business, who will entertain you.
The two-hour show includes a 20-minute interval.
