Spectrum boasts four incredible singers, each with the voice of a solo artist, who combine their voices and dexterity to create the angelic harmonies and deft choreography that have become trademarks headed by singer, actor and group founder Cushney Roberts, from East Orange, New Jersey, who left the life of a Princeton-educated corporate engineer to cut his teeth in the casino lounges en route to becoming a well-respected Las Vegas showroom entertainer.

