A MOVING show that traverses heavy metal to musicals is coming to Albury.
The Moodemere Quartet will team up with Border baritone Craig Quilliam for the first time to perform at Olive Street Theatre on Friday and Saturday nights.
Advertisement
The shows will feature music from heavy metal band Metallica, The Hobbit, traditional Celtic tunes and more, as they tour through myriad genres and eras.
Named after Lake Moodemere at Rutherglen, The Moodemere Quartet - Damien Jones (violin), Tara Chambers (violin), Jessica Swan (viola) and Catriona Byles (cello) - started bringing chamber music to audiences on the Border and surrounds about four years ago.
Quilliam has performed regularly as an invited soloist and in lead roles in major musicals on the Border including Cats, The Phantom of the Opera and Mamma Mia!
IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:
Tara Chambers said this weekend's shows would feature many of their favourite songs.
She said the music had been arranged specifically for these performances.
"It's not classical music," she said.
"It's pop and a bit of rock and one song from a musical.
"We all chose songs we love that we could match to Craig's voice.
"We're really excited to be working with Craig on these shows."
Chambers said they were thrilled to perform at Olive Street Theatre, the headquarters of Albury Wodonga Theatre Company in South Albury.
"It's a lovely, intimate space," Chambers said.
"Albury Wodonga Theatre Company is really supporting local musicians to perform live music after a such a difficult time for the industry."
For tickets visit Albury Wodonga Theatre Company's website for a booking link to showtickets.online.
Friday and Saturday shows start at 7pm.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.