A STAGGERING 50,000 people have wandered through Albury Botanic Gardens after dark during the past three weeks.
They were there for an immersive light show, Aurora Luna Light Journey.
Laservision opened the show on June 24 to coincide with school holidays on the Border.
Laservision director of marketing Matthew Tuey said such was the popularity of the show they had decided to extend it beyond the school holidays for another week.
He said it would continue to run nightly until Saturday, July 23.
"We had such a great response from the community over the first three weeks," he said.
"We had a lot of people coming back to Albury-Wodonga after being away for the school holidays and missing out on the show.
"Together with the council, we were very happy to extend the show for another week."
Mr Tuey said while weekends had attracted peak crowds, there had been steady numbers over weeknights too.
He said different demographics were attracted to different parts of the show.
"The kids love the holograms - the owl and the peacock - and the dinosaur in the children's garden all lit up resonates with them too," Mr Tuey said.
"The adults seem to gravitate to the laser lights, star lights and other different visual effects."
Mr Tuey said pictures from the show had been shared on social media far and wide.
He said professional photographers had set up in the gardens to capture the event.
"It's a good venue and it lends itself to great photo shoots by professionals and even amateurs shooting for family albums," he said.
Albury is the fourth city park to host a Laservision show in Australia, following events in Brisbane, Bendigo and Singleton.
Mr Tuey said their next show would be at Cairns, Queensland.
"Hopefully we'll be able to get back here next winter," Mr Tuey said.
Aurora Luna Light Journey will run nightly until Saturday, July 23, 6pm to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 6pm to 10pm from Sundays to Thursdays.
A soundtrack accompanies the show, which involves patrons walking around in a loop from the main gates in Wodonga Place.
For bookings visit: auroraalbury.com.au.
