Matt McDonald will co-coach Howlong next year.
The 39-year-old called time on his playing career ahead of this season but has worked closely with Spiders mentor David Miles throughout the campaign.
And that partnership has now been formalised with McDonald and Miles to lead the Hume league outfit together from 2023.
"I'm quite excited," McDonald said.
"I was an assistant coach at North Albury for four or five years, so it's always been on the radar and the time feels right now.
"When I was playing, you're trying to get a kick and coaching can be quite hard so when I decided, in pre-season, to not play, I put more of my attention onto the coaching side of things, which I've really enjoyed."
McDonald did a full pre-season only for his body to let him down.
"We had a footy camp and I did my ribs and cartilage so that made the decision for me, that it was time to give it a spell," McDonald said.
"I'm 40 this year and although I felt like I could have got through another year, it was more the recovery during the week. It took the whole week to get up again for Saturday and it wasn't right so I thought rather than play, I'd try to get into the other side of it and help Milesy.
"It's easier going to a game now, knowing I haven't got to go out there and try to get a kick and have an influence on the ground. I can shift that attention to off the ground and I'm enjoying helping the younger guys and nurturing them a bit."
Howlong president Shaun McCormack can't wait to see the pair in action.
"We're super excited to have Macca jump on board in that role," McCormack said.
"He's been in and around the playing group at the football club for the last six or seven years and even when he stood away from the playing side of things, he's been heavily involved, helping out in and around the group.
"He really resonates with the players and just seemed a perfect fit.
"Dave has had the workload of coaching and a young family, and that commitment is massive, so to have the help of another guy who's on the same page and knows where the group's going, Macca's a perfect fit for that.
"We felt it was really important to appoint from within.
"We'd already signed 90 percent of our playing group and those players were really happy and excited that Macca was in and around the group this year.
"They only had really positive feedback around his contribution so far."
Howlong are preparing for an elimination final against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla on Saturday but senior football is only one part of their focus.
"Without a doubt, this is the best position the club's been in, on and off the field, since I first came here," McDonald said.
"We've got a good group of guys and all grades, football and netball, will play finals this year.
"We've got a lot of depth in the footy, there's guys in our reserves missing out on a game, which is pretty healthy considering some clubs are struggling for numbers.
"That's something we haven't had to worry about and it's a really good place to be around at the moment.
"The facilities are great, we've just got a new set of lights going up now as well as the new sheds and the gym."
The Spiders were 10th on the ladder when last season was cancelled, winning just three of their 16 games, but Saturday's win over Murray Magpies saw them clinch third spot with a 13-5 record.
McCormack was quick to hail the influence of Miles in leading Howlong back up the ladder.
"Dave has been massive for us," he said.
"To come in, first time being a senior coach and then to have the challenge of COVID, a lot of phone calls, trying to recruit players, start-stop, the no season, Dave will go into his fourth year as senior coach of the Howlong footy club and he's pulled us through that period.
"He holds himself in really good stead, he carries himself in a great manner and he leads by example.
"He had a few injuries at the start but his body's now holding up and he's getting some consistent, regular games through.
"There's definitely a foundation for these guys to build on.
"We see this as an opportunity now to start bridging the gap between Osborne, Holbrook and the rest of the competition."
