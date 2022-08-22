The Border Mail
Matt McDonald and David Miles to co-coach Howlong in 2023

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 22 2022 - 4:26am, first published 4:00am
FAMILY MAN: Matt McDonald, at home with five-year-old twin daughters Ruby and Mia, will coach Howlong alongside David Miles next year after injury forced him to call time on his playing career. Picture: MARK JESSER

Matt McDonald will co-coach Howlong next year.

Sports Journalist

