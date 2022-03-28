community,

Imagine needing to choose between going to school or staying home out of fear for being shunned for having your period. It is a reality faced by girls in third world countries who do not have access to feminine hygiene products. The Albury Central team for international charity, Days for Girls, is helping to change that by making female hygiene kits. The charity, which has been running for 13 years, aims to increase access to menstrual care and education with global partners. Melissa Muntz said she started the Albury team to give back to society. "In this day and age there should not be any stigma around menstruation," she said. "It's just so amazing that you can change these girls' lives." Every kit has eight liners, two shields, two pairs of underwear, a washcloth, soap and a waterproof transport bag for soiled liners. The whole set, which includes a care chart and cycle chart, fits inside a drawstring bag. Twenty volunteers meet once a month every Wednesday from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at Lavington's Mirambeena Community Centre to make and assemble the kits. "We have different people that come along," Mrs Muntz said of the group, which comprises members aged 18 to 80. Founded in 2019, the Albury branch has made more than 500 kits. A charity walk and barbecue was held yesterday to raise funds for purchasing materials. Oliver Clarke, 8, joined his mum and two sisters for the 4.6 kilometre walk. "We're educating men and boys about menstruation as well," Mrs Muntz said. "Men are coming on board, which is amazing." From Albury, the kits are sent overseas to places like Kenya, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand and South America. The last batch of kits was received by 240 girls in Pakistan. IN OTHER NEWS: The charity also delivers an education program about menstrual health by liaising with community organisations such as churches. "Every girl has a right to be able to go to school every day," Mrs Muntz said. "The educated girl is an educated family, is an educated community."

