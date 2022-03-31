news, local-news,

Cars queued for hundreds of metres when a Wodonga service station sold petrol for 99.9 cents a litre on Thursday. Pacific Petroleum, Hovell Street, offered the bargain and motorists were prepared to wait for up to an hour to take advantage. By mid-afternoon, the line of vehicles stretched back about 350 metres. Manager Adam Van Corler said a change of owners from midnight Thursday and new pump configurations to replace the old ones meant all the existing petrol had to be sold. He was kept busy serving customers at the pumps. Mr Van Corler said about 300 vehicles had filled up since the promotion was advertised on Facebook at 11am Thursday. "I had a couple of messages on Facebook saying 'What's the catch'," he said. "It's all above board." "I rang up the big boss last week and he's been in the game for 35 years. He's never seen price rises like that ... 15 cents per day." IN OTHER NEWS: Driver Natasha Comte initially thought the promotion was a scam, until a friend told her it was real. She drove to the petrol station straight away, with two daughters in tow. "We jumped, we left the house, and I think the TV's still on," she said. The car was just under an eighth full when they left the house. Mrs Comte said the federal government needed to help everyday Australians live more comfortably instead of struggling every day. "We need to spend, and we need to keep going places," she said. "Anything's going to help in this situation, because a lot of it is driven by circumstances outside of Australia."

