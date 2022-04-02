Fake gun found inside handbag during Lincoln Causeway car stop

news, court-and-crime,

A mother caught with an imitation handgun in her handbag has broken down in tears after saying she has tried to change for her son. Ricci Elphick was extradited from Albury to Wodonga this week following offending in 2018 and 2019. She was a passenger in a car searched by police on the Lincoln Causeway on April 21, 2018. Her handbag had the silver imitation handgun inside, and it was seized by police. "I have no reason," she told officers at the scene. "I was being a dickhead and put it in my bag." She was caught with two grams of ice in a sunglasses case on Boronia Place on February 11 the following year, after nearby residents spotted her acting suspiciously. She failed to front court over the matters, which led to her arrest and eventual extradition over the old matters. IN OTHER NEWS: She spent one night in custody. Lawyer Sophie Greiner said the 24-year-old was no longer using drugs and was working to change herself for her son. "I've been doing fine until I got arrested for these old warrants," Elphick told magistrate Peter Dunn between tears. She said she had been staying out of trouble and "trying to get my s--- together". Her mother also told the court she had been doing well, following serious domestic violence during a previous relationship. Mr Dunn said she had a good reason to stay out of trouble in her child and suggested Elphick see a counsellor. He placed her on a good behaviour bond. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/23bae7de-6434-40ae-bd48-d10cdfd99c0b.jpg/r11_353_4875_3101_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg