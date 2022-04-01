news, local-news,

WORKING at heights remains a concern on the Border, a recent blitz on Albury-Wodonga construction sites reveals. SafeWork NSW director construction services regional Laurence Richey said that falls from heights, in particular falls less than four metres, were the number one killer in the construction industry. "Ladders not being fit for use and scaffolding which has been altered and not regularly inspected are attributable to a number of falls related incidents and an area we will continue to address," he said. WorkSafe Victoria and SafeWork NSW visited 52 construction sites in Albury-Wodonga as part of a week-long blitz to reduce the risk of falls and other safety issues from March 21 to 25. WorkSafe issued eight improvement notices while SafeWork issued nine improvement notices and two prohibition notices. IN OTHER NEWS: WorkSafe director Construction and Earth Resources Matt Wielgosz said the blitz helped businesses comply with health and safety requirements. "Together with SafeWork, WorkSafe inspectors will continue to work with local construction workers and employers to help duty holders understand their obligations, regardless of which side of the border they're working on," he said. "We're also getting the safety message out to young tradies through presentations at local TAFEs, as we know that young workers can be more vulnerable and less likely to speak up about safety concerns."

