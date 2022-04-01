sport, local-sport,

Albury's Jayden Daniher and six-time winner Megan Eulenstein (Henty) have claimed the Burrumbuttock mixed doubles tennis tournament. The pair staged a thrilling battle against Culcairn pennant players Rodney Wurtz and Ruby Hodgkin. claiming the title with a riveting 7-6 win. The event was held in ideal conditions with 70 players contesting the traditionally popular titles. It also attracted players from a number of areas, including Albury-Wodonga and the Hume Country Tennis Association. Meanwhile in section one, Jindera team Tim Scott and Jo Williams proved too strong for home club members Ashley Lindner and Lisa Burns. Scott is a two-time Morris Medal winner in the Ovens and Murray Football League, but at 50 years of age still shows superb athleticism. IN OTHER NEWS: In section two, Riley and Katie Kohlhagen (both Walbundrie) defeated William Lindner (Burrumbuttock) and Aurila Altringer (Thurgoona).

