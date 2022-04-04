news, local-news,

The victim of unrelenting harassment by her former partner, including posting fake escort advertisements with her photo and workplace details, says she will never be the same person. The offender has now admitted to a string of charges in the Wodonga Magistrates Court following his arrest last year. The court heard the victim, who worked at a chemist, had been stalked for weeks in May and April last year despite having an intervention order against the man. The woman was visibly nervous and emotional when reading out a victim impact statement as the man sat cross armed and unmoved. "I will never be the same after the crimes I have experienced," she said. "It has taken me over 12 months to begin to trust my current partner." The woman has struggled to go to the shops, to work, regularly wakes up each night to check security cameras, and has struggled to eat. Her former partner had posted prostitution advertisements online with the woman's name and the contact details of the chemist. IN OTHER NEWS: That led to men calling up her workplace and enquiring about her services. Her former partner sent the chemists' head office a complaint, naming the woman, on April 28 calling her a "current prostitute and drug user". A human resources worker then called the woman's mobile on May 7 to address the complaint, leaving her significantly distressed and concerned she would be fired. The court previously heard the man had emailed her father's workplace an image of the victim wearing lingerie, again labelling her a sex worker. The victim's new partner's car was torched outside a Wodonga home on May 3. While it had been alleged the offender was captured on CCTV running from the scene, those charges were dropped. She was called 189 times from April 24 to May 8, causing her to break down, sometimes into a fetal position on the floor. The man, who has already been in custody for about 320 days, will return to court on May 4.

