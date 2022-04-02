community,

Wodonga Men's Shed has been awarded Shed of the Year by the Australian Men's Shed Association at the Shedder's Ball held in Albury's Commercial Club. About 300 members from other sheds around Australia attended the event. Secretary Mick McInerney said every member's contribution was recognised at the Wodonga shed. "The award is an award for all members," he said. Since it opened in 2008, Wodonga Men's Shed has completed many projects for the community, such as building chicane gates, boardwalks and nest boxes for parkland, and maintenance for pre-schools. The branch has 90 members. About 30 or 40 men gather together or work on projects when the shed is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. "We do a lot of projects mostly for the local community ... but we are also very aware of looking after our own members," Mr McInerney said. About 10 members have a disability, including six in wheelchairs. Treasurer Garry Knight said the committee had checked with members once a week during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many members were keen to return to the shed for the company or simply for something to do. The men's shed has been described as an updated version of the classic Australian backyard shed, where members can bond in an atmosphere of old-fashioned mateship. There are 1300 men's sheds across Australia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/f11619ef-6cf7-4a70-a70c-a3ee531b394a.jpg/r0_136_4176_2495_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg