Former Ovens and Murray football star Terry Greaves has launched Terry Socks it to Cancer, a fundraiser to raise money and awareness for Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. Mr Greaves encourages football and netball clubs in the Border and North East to buy and wear coloured socks during one of three weekends in May and June. He was diagnosed with cancer for the first time 14 years ago, and experienced the challenges of long distance travel to receive treatment in Melbourne. "The cancer centre here in Albury-Wodonga is probably one of the better regional cancer centres," Mr Greaves said. "It just gets it out there to people like me who probably never thought it was there until something happens." AFL North East Border league manager Cam Green said the socks were "very cool, very funky, and ... very easy to notice". Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust treasurer Anthony Liston said the fundraiser was another example of community members helping each other.

