Lismore may be 13 hours away from the Border, but it hasn't stopped a Thurgoona mother finding a way to show her support for its flood victims. Demara Marinov had grown tired of turning on the news to see countless people in the northern NSW town struggling. She decided to put out a call for donations of items to send to Lismore, and, with her partner, Mitch Dempsey, a qualified plumber, Ms Marinov compiled a team of tradesmen to make the trek and help residents in need. Within a week, numerous people came forward with boxes of nappies, jerry cans, fuel cards, water, socks and jocks and a range of cleaning supplies to help families to get back on their feet. "I was liaising with a woman in Lismore who was working as part of the flood recovery and we wanted to make sure it was worth the 13-hour drive," Ms Marinov said. "We didn't want them to get there and they couldn't do anything because it was flooded again. "We got the all-clear and it was a mad dash in the afternoon (last Wednesday) because we had so many donations." Mr Dempsey, his father, Peter, and fellow plumbers Ben Mickleback and Brad Kneebone were joined by carpenter Kallagun Wilson and his partner, Caitlin McNamara, who cooked meals for the crew. IN OTHER NEWS: "Most people were in pretty high spirits. There were a few broken people who were a lot happier after they saw others there helping," Mr Dempsey said. "The hot water services had floated away so we put them back on. We installed some toilets for people so they basically had somewhere to go. "They might not have had any gyprock on the walls, but they still had to live there." Mr Dempsey described the experience as an "eye-opener" with one pub, which was operated by generators, a coffee van and a service station the only businesses open. "We had plenty of fuel cards leftover so we filled all the jerry cans up and bought a heap of plumbing gear and left it at one of the community hubs to save some time for the next people who come through," he said. "I saw a photo of a guy's house we worked on and it was underwater again. "It's heartbreaking, especially now we know some of those people." Ms Marinov urged anyone in a position to help the people of Lismore to do so. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

