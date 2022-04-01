news, local-news,

An Albury resident from Uganda has welcomed millions of dollars of federal government funding to improve mental health in Australia's multicultural communities. In its 2022 budget, the government allocated nearly 18 million dollars for dedicated mental health support to multicultural communities and another eight million dollars for translation services to access mental health services. Birungi Banoba said the funding was important. IN OTHER NEWS: "I have been in Australia for two years now, in Uganda I was a business woman, so when I arrived here I started an English course at TAFE," she said. Ms Banoba said due to accents, African English was "a little bit different" to Australian English, so a translation service would be useful for many migrant and multicultural communities to access mental health services. "Maybe they do not know English, then that can help them to translate, so that they can understand better," she said.

