ALBURY will be among places vying for the best tap water in the country. The 2022 Best Tasting Tap Water in Australia competition starts on Tuesday with the NSW/ACT competition at Tamworth. Albury City Council will enter the competition. Water authorities from country and city areas will join state heats throughout this year when water samples will be judged on colour, clarity, odour and mouthfeel. IN OTHER NEWS: Winners from each state will battle it out for the top prize in NSW, where last year's national champion comes from. The winner of the Best Tasting Tap Water in Australia competition will represent Australia at the annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Competition in West Virginia, US. The 2021 competition was done online owing to the pandemic.

