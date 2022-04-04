sport, australian-rules-football, barnawartha, twilight fixture, jock o'connor

Barnawartha's decision to experiment with a later start for the seniors on the weekend proved popular. The club elected to start the match against Chiltern at 3.30pm in preference to the traditional starting time of 2.15pm. The match also coincided with the Laracy Shield which traditionally is also one of the biggest home and away clashes in the league between the neighbouring rivals. New Tigers president Jock O'Connor said the experiment had been a success. "With it still being daylight saving, we thought we would try something different," O'Connor said. "We organised some live music for the after match function and made it a season opener function for the club. "We just wanted to get as many people as we could back to the footy. "The Laracy Shield is always a big occasion for both clubs and always attracts one of the biggest gate takings of the season. ALSO IN SPORT "It was a fantastic crowd and a huge success for the club. "We haven't been able to crunch all the numbers as yet but it was a lot bigger than usual. "As we all know the past two years has been tough going for not only footy clubs but everyone in general. "This year it looks like things can hopefully return to normal unless there is another curve ball on the way. "So in general, I just think people are keen to get back to the footy. "We've had exceptional numbers on the track over the pre-season and everyone is raring to get stuck into it." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

