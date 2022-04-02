sport, australian-rules-football, barnawartha, chiltern, kade butters

Barnawartha inflicted a 19-point defeat on bogey side Chiltern to start its season in style at Barnawartha on Saturday. In a big occasion for both clubs it was the Tigers who were the most tenacious to once again keep the Laracy Shield after a 8.6 (54) to 4.11 (35) victory. The match is annually played in honour of Simon Laracy who was tragically killed in a workplace accident in 2009. The Tigers have had a stranglehold on the Laracy Shield in recent seasons and continued their dominance over the Swans. Frustratingly for Chiltern coach Luke Brookes, he has never tasted victory over the Tigers since being appointed coach in 2018. Barnawartha coach Kade Butters said the match was always a big occasion for the club. "Having so many new blokes to the club this year the Laracy Shield was something that was mentioned a fair bit in the lead-up to the match and how much it means," Butters said. "The club has a tradition of having Simon's number 19 on our pre-season singlets each year. "So the new blokes have got an understanding of what it means to us and really embraced the occasion today." Barnawartha started the better of the two sides to kick the opening three goals of the match to open up a handy early buffer. The Swans had just as many inside 50s as the home side but some sloppy delivery played into the hands of the Tigers' defence. The visitors lacked a key marking target in attack with both Mark Doolan and Fin Lappin well held by their respective opponents. The Tigers suffered an early blow when classy midfielder Cam McNeill came off with what appeared to be a foot injury. McNeill was in a moonboot after the match and will have scans this week to determine the extent of the injury. ALSO IN SPORT The second term turned into an arm wrestle with both defences dominating. Wodonga recruit Tom Haynes kicked the only goal of the quarter when he threaded the needle from the boundary line to hand the Tigers a 19-point buffer. The Swans never really threatened in the second-half as the Tigers had all the answers. "It was a grind, but it was a gutsy win," Butters said. "It was just a slog for both sides and I thought our defence was outstanding. "They worked hard for each other and to keep a side like Chiltern to four goals was a good reward. "Ben Kunkel on Mark Doolan was a pivotal match-up because if you don't get it right, 'Dools' can tear you apart."

