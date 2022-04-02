sport, australian-rules-football,

Osborne laid down a marker with a 49-point win over premiership rivals Holbrook on the opening day of the season. Both sides were missing a number of key players for what had been billed as a potential grand final preview. But the Tigers proved they remain the team to beat with a dominant 15.8 (98) to 7.7 (49) victory. Ryan Collins kicked five goals for the home side who were missing, among others, coach Joel Mackie. "We knew we didn't recruit a lot of players because we had some young kids we wanted to keep developing and bring through," Mackie said. "Today they got a really good chance and a taste of some tough footy. "Holbrook are good opposition and they're going to get better throughout the year, no doubt, but it was really pleasing the way we competed and stuck to how we wanted to play." Holbrook were missing more than 20 players across seniors and reserves but coach Matt Sharp wasn't about to hide behind the crippling injury list and COVID-enforced unavailability. "It was really disappointing," he said. "No excuses, I wasn't happy with what we produced with our 21 players. "We had an even spread across the board but we let ourselves down with execution. "We kept fumbling, which allowed them to be clean, like they normally are, and play their Osborne brand of football. "They hurt us on the scoreboard every time we made a mistake. "I saw this game as a real opportunity but I don't think we gave it our best shot at all." More to follow.

