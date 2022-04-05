sport, australian-rules-football, ryan griffen, myrtleford

Prized Myrtleford recruit Ryan Griffen says the opportunity to play alongside his close mate Dawson Simpson was the major reason behind his decision to reignite his football career. The pair spent three seasons together at GWS Giants before Griffen retired at the end of 2018 after 257 AFL matches. Since retiring, the 35-year-old made a couple of cameo appearances with junior club Goolwa in South Australia in 2019 where he played alongside his brother. Griffen said he had sorely missed not playing for the past couple of years and was looking forward to making a comeback. "COVID is probably the main reason that I haven't played for a while," Griffen said. "I certainly missed not having a kick. "I got chatting to Dawson who is a really close mate and one thing led to another. "In the end I thought to myself 'why not have another crack at playing?' "My main motivation was to play alongside big 'Daws' again and help maintain my fitness as I start to get a bit older. "I just want to get back to enjoying my footy again." Griffen said he had maintained his fitness since retiring but conceded his recent lack of match fitness would take time to regain. "I have been training but because I'm a bit older, it takes longer to recover," he said. "I probably need another four weeks of solid training to prepare myself to play at that level. "I'm fully aware that it is a high standard competition. "I've been around long enough to know if I turn up to play underdone, I will only end up injuring myself. "So I'm still unsure when my first match will be but hopefully it's sooner rather than later." Griffen spent most of his AFL career in the midfield and is a dual best and fairest winner with the Western Bulldogs and gained All-Australian honours in 2013. However, the classy midfielder felt he may be better suited to playing predominantly in attack for the Saints. "Dawson and I have chatted briefly what role would best suit me," he said. "I guess maybe up forward as well as rotating through the midfield but I will be just happy to play my role and do what suits the side best. "They have a good side but I will have that discussion with Dawson when the time is right." ALSO IN SPORT Griffen conceded that he hadn't followed the O&M closely throughout his AFL career. "I'll be honest and not being from the area, I didn't really follow the O&M," he said. "I know one of my best mates in Daniel Cross played for Albury and still does. "Once Dawson signed with Myrtleford, I've been up there a few times to visit him. "If I could emulate Daniel and win a flag with Myrtleford like he has with Albury - it would be amazing. "I still speak to 'Crossy' and he is such a professional and keeps himself in such good nick. "Hopefully we can cross paths on the field this season at some stage. "But I don't want to get ahead of myself and just want to focus on playing some decent footy and having a bit of fun at the same time. "I can't wait to meet all the boys and be involved in a footy club again. "I'm originally from a country town and know how important football clubs are to the town and the community. "And that's something that I've definitely missed and want to get back involved in again."

