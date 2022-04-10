news, local-news,

FARRER MP Sussan Ley is confident the federal government will be returned but she's "not going to call it". The Environment Minister was speaking after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the election will be held on May 21. Ms Ley was in Echuca-Moama for a walk across a new Murray River crossing ahead of its official opening to traffic on Monday. She expects the outcome of the election nationally to be closer than in 2019, saying she does not pay attention to opinion polls, which show the Labor Party on track for victory. "I've been travelling to other parts of the country with my Environment Minister responsibilities and I know it's going to be tight," Ms Ley said. "I'm not going to call it, but I'm confident we can get there and have a strong team." Ms Ley cited cost of living pressures as the most important issue before adding health and mobile phone coverage as top of mind issues. Having held Farrer since 2001, but having endured an unsuccessful court challenge over the validity of the preselection process, which saw Mr Morrison, intervene, Ms Ley declined to say if the next term would be her last. "I look at one election at a time," Ms Ley said. IN OTHER NEWS: Farrer Greens candidate Eli Davern welcomed the poll being called and said his party was ready to provide "real solutions" instead of Band-Aids, pointing to policies to put dental and mental health into Medicare and build affordable homes. "There have been some major issues that Sussan Ley and the Liberal Party haven't addressed in their time and the environment is a major one and the Greens are the only ones that have a real plan to help the environment," Mr Davern said. Farrer Labor spokesman Darren Cameron said a hopeful was undergoing probity checks and was expected to be announced by the end of the week. He said it was not rare to have no Farrer candidate when an election is called and poked the Liberal Party's preselection legal wrangle. "At least our members aren't taking each other to court," Mr Cameron said. Other contenders in Farrer include Emma Naughton-Starkey from the Liberal Democrats and Mistie Sibraa of the Great Australian Party which is led by former One Nation party senator Rod Culleton. Louis Ramos was chosen as the United Australia Party candidate, but has stood down after issues with section 44 of the constitution which relates to qualifications to stand in elections including citizenship. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/c5891100-1557-424c-b782-c81a0fae7077.JPG/r0_186_3872_2374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg