INDI candidates have expressed excitement and relief after the date for the federal election was finally revealed on Sunday. Independent incumbent Helen Haines and her two Coalition rivals Ross Lyman (Liberal Party) and Elizabeth Fisher (Nationals) were at a Wangaratta regional netball tournament when polling day was announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. "We've always known the election would be held by the end of May but this is really the start with the green flag down," Dr Haines said. In terms of the overall result, Dr Haines declined to tip the Coalition or Labor. "I'm not a gambling girl, I think it's anybody's guess," Dr Haines said. "Here in Indi I'm proud to be a strong independent and irrespective of who wins I'll be continuing to fight for the people of Indi." The first term MP pointed to bushfire recovery, mental health, aged care and mobile phone coverage as key matters. Mr Lyman said hospital funding across the North East was needed. IN OTHER NEWS: "Obviously Albury-Wodonga is looking for a brownfields or greenfields site for a $1 billion hospital but Alpine Health needs investment as well as Wangaratta and Myrtleford," he said. Mr Lyman also wants more Defence Department work for Thales munitions plant at Benalla and Bruck textiles at Wangaratta. He pointed out the latter, which has long made uniforms for soldiers, was only operating at 10 per cent of capacity. Mrs Fisher said cost of living was an overriding concern from her travels, but she believed the Coalition had managed the economy successfully, pointing to unemployment and interest rates being at low levels. She acknowledged she was an underdog, given previous Nationals votes in Indi but said "I'm really delighted to offer people a choice". Labor candidate Nadia David is positive her party will pick up votes from Coalition and Dr Haines supporters and achieve its best result in Indi since the seat fell to an Independent in 2013. Prior to that poll, which saw Cathy McGowan win, Labor drew around 28 per cent of the vote but in 2016 it drew less than 10 per cent and in 2019 it amassed 12 per cent. "I think we'll do very well (in Indi)," Ms David said. "I think there will be a big swing to Labor and I'm certainly confident we'll do a lot better than we have since Cathy McGowan was elected. "There's quite a lot of people who describe themselves as 'rusted-on Liberals' who have said they would vote for Labor this time." Ms David believes her nous as a farmer will help her win some Nationals voters. She also thinks she will benefit from a general swing at a national level to Labor, pointing to "a lack of confidence in the government and its investment in services and healthcare". "Last time people we're a bit more relaxed and a bit more focussed on micro issues like how much tax they would pay and how much school fees were, whereas cost of living is so much bigger now," Ms David said. "It's not just about tax, it's about how much will it cost me to put fuel in my car." Other candidates in Indi to be revealed so far are United Australia Party shot Stephen Williams, Liberal Democrat Julian Fidge and Green Benjamin Gilbert. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

