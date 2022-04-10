news, local-news,

After nearly 50 years working at rodeos all around the region, a Tumbarumba horseman has taken his final canter around the arena working as a pick-up man at the weekend's Man From Snowy River bush festival in Corryong. A pick-up man or a pick-up rider is a mounted attendant in a rodeo, who lifts out or picks up a rider from their bucking horse when the time limit has expired or the situation gets hairy. They are known for their steadfast hands, seat and courage. IN OTHER NEWS: Dave Daniel is reportedly one of the best in the business, but he's now decided to step down from the role. "I did my first rodeo on the first of January 1978," he said. "The decisions made, I'm too old, I don't want anyone to get hurt because I'm getting old and slow, but I've had a good run of 44 years." In his time Mr Daniel said he's seen some nasty situations, especially in the bare back or no saddle, events. "When you get a bareback and they get thrown over the head it gets bloody messy," he said. "It's a tough sport, but it's very enjoyable at times. "I've been lucky and never got hurt too badly, obviously it's a bit hard on my body but I've been reasonably lucky; only a few broken fingers." But Mr Daniel said he wasn't sure he was glad it was over. "I've thoroughly enjoyed it, it's just the rush, adrenaline and when it's all going well it all comes together and that's great, but that doesn't always happen," he said. Mr Daniel said the job taught lessons in dedication and good horse power. "You've got to put the effort into it, it's too hard on your horses if you don't," he said.

