Driver relapsed, caused crash, blew alcohol reading of 0.198

A woman who caused a car crash while driving with a blood alcohol reading of nearly 0.20 had recently relapsed into her drinking problem, a court has heard. Nic Annie Majik, 52, appeared before Albury Local Court on Monday following the incident on February 18. The Waugh Road resident had been driving at slow speed back to her home, where she also provides massage services, at a slow speed. She had driven a lap of her block and turned in front of a vehicle, causing the smash. The 52-year-old was arrested and taken back to the Albury Police Station, where she returned a high-range blood alcohol reading of 0.198. Her Ford Falcon wasn't badly damaged, but she plans to pay $3000 to fix the damage to the other car. IN OTHER NEWS: Lawyer Angus Lingham told the court his client had received a good behaviour bond for a mid-range reading in 2017. He said his client had battled an alcohol addiction in the past. He said there had been a relationship breakdown with her father in 2017 which led to her returning to alcohol use. Mr Lingham said she had rehabilitated after the 2017 drink driving incident, but lost her dog of 12 years before this year's offence. He said she didn't have any kids but was passionate about pets. "She cars for and treats her animals like children," Mr Lingham said. The grief of losing her pet led to Majik drinking at home. Mr Lingham said her husband had returned home and an argument ensued about her alcohol use, causing her to drive to "cool off". Mr Lingham noted his client drank to excess when there was trauma in her life and argued the threshold for a jail term hadn't been crossed. Her licence was suspended on the night of the incident. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the reading was "highly significant". "I have no doubt you're fully aware of the seriousness of this offence," she said. She warned Majik the incident could easily have led to more serious charges in a higher court. She fined Majik $1800, placed her on a six month corrections order, and banned her from driving for six months. She must use an alcohol interlock for two years once she is back driving. "Ma'am, do not come back before the court for any more drink driving," the magistrate warned.

