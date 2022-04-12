news, court-and-crime,

Police have charged two men following dangerous scenes involving multiple stolen vehicles and car chases between Wodonga and Alma Park. Officers had tried to stop a stolen Holden Statesman on Ryan Road in Glenroy about 6.15am on Monday, but the vehicle sped off. The vehicle had earlier been taken from Beard Street in Wodonga, and was spotted in Wodonga about 12.15pm. The car allegedly travelled into Albury on the Hume Freeway and a pursuit was initiated before being called off due to safety concerns. A second chase occurred near Walla about 2pm, but the driver allegedly crashed into a fence on Alma Park Road and fled on foot. The dog squad was called in and found the 23-year-old man one kilometre from the crash scene. The accused man, Brodie Stoll, was treated at Culcairn hospital for minor injuries before being charged. IN OTHER NEWS: The passenger was spotted at the intersection of Walbundrie and Scholz Roads at Walla about 6pm - about five kilometres from the crash scene. The 22-year-old man, Cameron Coulston, reportedly got into a Subaru Brumby ute as a passenger, which police stopped on Urana Road near Jindera. Coulston allegedly got out and fled, jumped a fence into a paddock, and stole an Isuzu D-Max from a property. Police blocked the vehicle and detained the 22-year-old, who allegedly violently resisted and continued to try to flee. The pair faced Albury Local Court yesterday after being remanded in police custody overnight. Stoll faces eight charges including dangerous driving in a police pursuit second offence, disqualified driving, bringing stolen goods into NSW and refusing to submit to a blood sample. Stoll did not apply for bail yesterday, which was formally refused. He will return to court on May 3. Coulston faces charges of car theft, assault police, escape police custody, and resisting police. Police made a detention application for Coulston, which was granted by magistrate Sally McLaughlin who revoked bail. He will return to court on April 26. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/a1f102c6-a41b-4c19-a6af-0cba7f18aa92.jpg/r11_255_4885_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg