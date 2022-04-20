news, local-news,

A Wodonga man recovering from two decades of drug addiction at Wangaratta's new Rehabilition Centre says he's proud of how far he's come in his journey. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews officially opened Wangaratta's multi-million-dollar Rehabilition Centre on Tuesday, but the facility has been operating for almost two months. Participant Terry Haebich said he was "very proud" of his personal and health progression at the centre. "I'm the longest male resident in here, I've been here for two months," he said. "I've moved up into level one/exploration, where we take on responsibilities of the house and we look after the foundations (the new program participants). "I've seen a lot come and go." Mr Haebich said he had been addicted to different substances on and off for the last 20 years often triggered by tragic life events, such as a break up or death of loved ones. "Through friends passing I found myself using ice and heroin and morphine, I overdosed on ventolin," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I overdosed three times, very close, and I woke up in a hospital bed. "Slowly but surely things were starting to really fade away again for me." But Mr Haebich said walking through the centre's doors and embracing its five values of respect, love, honesty, trust and concern, had really helped him turn a corner in his recovery. "You'll have respect coming here, you'll learn trust, you'll learn concern for others, you'll learn how to love again," he said. "And you're actually helping other addicts; it's like-minded people helping each other." Mr Haebich said the centre and its services had helped him reconnect with himself. "It helps me understand why I ever used substances and ways to stay clean," he said. "My immediate family, my mum and stepfather who are back in my life now, I'm reengaging with family which is great. "It's a four-month course, but they also have an extension, the extension is what I'll be looking at, you can't turn 20 to 25 years of drug use around in four months." Mr Haebich wanted to encourage other addicts to seek the help and support they needed. "You can come here for support not only from staff but from residents," he said. "As long as you keep your bum in the seat and you trust in the process and listen to your peers." Though Mr Haebich did admit there was a huge demand for the service and others. "There's so many people in Albury-Wodonga and Wangaratta that want to be here, but the wait list is huge," he said. "I've been trying to get into a rehab for years, a year really trying to push and then towards the end I nearly gave up. "Please pick up the phone before you pick up, just give it a go." For support you can call the 24/7 Drug and Alcohol support line on 1800 198 024.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/c28984b4-0a7c-4daf-b1a9-47ffd7f4105c.jpg/r0_296_5395_3344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg