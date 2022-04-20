Qantas announces seasonal Albury-Adelaide route, more Brisbane flights

news, business, Qantas, Albury Airport

Qantas has announced a new seasonal air route between Albury and Adelaide and additional flights to Brisbane. From July 8 to September 25, the airline will operate two weekly return flights between Adelaide and Albury with its 50-seat Q300 aircraft. Qantas will also increase return services between Albury and Brisbane from seven to 10 each week, in response to strong demand on the route since Queensland's border reopened late last year. QantasLink chief executive John Gissing said demand for services to and from Albury-Wodonga had surpassed the airline's expectations, and the new route would further boost options for travellers. "A new capital city route is fantastic news for Albury which is quickly becoming one of our most connected regional centres," said Mr Gissing on Wednesday. "The direct flights to Adelaide and increased Brisbane services will create stronger connections for business travellers and also make it easier for interstate visitors to experience all that the Albury-Wodonga region has to offer. IN OTHER NEWS: "This seasonal service will open up a new gateway to some of Victoria's premier snow resorts, Hotham and Falls Creek, making them more accessible than ever for South Australians looking for a ski holiday." Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen said the announcements were a huge win for both the community and local businesses, with Albury now connected to four capital cities. "The Adelaide to Albury route will open up our region up to a whole new group of travellers, as well as allowing our community to make the jump over to Adelaide in record time," Cr Bowen said. "The additional services to Brisbane are also a huge win for those looking to escape the winter months for the coast, as well as bringing more people to our beautiful city and surrounding visitor experiences." Cr Bowen will talk more about the announcements at a media conference on Wednesday morning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/521e8fe2-7e58-487b-8137-812583b2aa39.jpg/r0_242_4569_2823_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg