sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga's Noah Bradshaw has continued his excellent start to the season with the Murray Bushrangers, starring in the side's 58-point win against Northern Knights on Friday. Bradshaw had 26 disposals and nine tackles in what was his third consecutive dominant performance in the NAB League boys competition. "His first half set us up brilliantly," coach Mark Brown said. "He's been playing good contested hard footy." Corowa's Ryan Eyers was also strong after making the switch from the ruck to centre-half- back, while fellow defender Tyler Norton was also terrific with 35 disposals. ALSO IN SPORT: Wodonga's Ollie Hollands made an impact after returning to the side from an ankle injury. North Albury's Foster Gardiner is also finding his feet. "Foster has adapted to NAB League football really quickly," Brown said. "He's super competitive and starting to show his offensive traits as well as his confidence builds. "Our last three performances have been really solid and we're trending in the right direction." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/e4b0ace4-64f7-4f4a-9f8c-b0e849462a66.jpg/r0_150_4801_2863_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg