Wangaratta Rovers' defender Sam Murray is one of the early contenders for the Morris Medal after another sizzling display in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Murray destroyed Lavington with 30-plus disposals after producing a similar performance against Wodonga Raiders on Good Friday. "I obviously had a really long time off (serving an 18-month ban after testing positive to a banned substance on match day while at AFL club Collingwood), but I really feel like I'm putting some good footy together now," he revealed. "I feel I'm the most controlled mentally in my game. ALSO IN SPORT: "I'm doing a number of different things outside of footy, it's given me a lot of stability and footy is now something I can come and enjoy, I don't feel as much angst when I'm playing, which means I'm playing better." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: The pacy Murray, who played 13 games for the Pies during 2018-19, took a strong mark in defence on Saturday night and skilfully set up play, resulting in an Alex Marklew major.

