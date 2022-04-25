news, local-news,

After two years of COVID curveballs, the traditional Anzac Day dawn service made a welcome return in Wodonga. Thousands made their way to Woodland Grove and surrounds after a difficult two years which forced Wodonga RSL sub-branch to cancel its traditional Anzac commemorations. Wodonga RSL president Jim Begley was overwhelmed with the turnout when he addressed the gathering at the dawn service. "We had a great morning. I think it has probably equalled the best crowd we've ever had," he said. "They just kept coming out of the darkness. All the roads were blocked with cars parked everywhere and High Street was covered. "It was about 4000 at a guess, which is fantastic for a dawn service." IN OTHER NEWS: Colonel David Hughes performed a reading, while a prayer was read by the sub-branch's vice-president Kate Chamberlain. Padre Ben Hall also shared some stories, while Lisa Cullen sung stirring renditions of the Australian and New Zealand national anthems. Long-time Wodonga Anzac Day bugler Ross Draper, of Wodonga Brass Band, played the Last Post. Ex-serviceman and Benambra MP Bill Tilley will coordinate two-up at Wodonga RSL Club in the afternoon.

