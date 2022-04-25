community,

Stories of resilience and strength filled Wodonga Gym, CrossFit TMA, for 24 hours in a row. In honour of Anzac Day commemorations, hundreds of gym-goers pushed through sweat and tears to remember those who have served. The event, 24 Hours of Heroes, is a fundraiser event for fallen heroes and veterans who have returned home with little to no support and facing homelessness. Owner Zak Rogers and his wife Laura are former serving members of the Australian Defence Force, and this is the first year the gym is participating in the event. In partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada, the charity has raised a combined total of $91,000, with donations closing at the end of the week. Numerous businesses across the region have donated to the cause. Mr Rogers, said the concept of the workouts was designed to be long and gruelling. "The purpose of the event is so we can continue to support our heroes' legacy and keep their memories alive," he said. "It's for the fallen and the serving," After seeing the charity across several platforms online, Mr Rogers knew he wanted to be involved in the movement. "The effort put in by our whole community has been huge; it was tough, we are all so tired, some of us haven't slept at all," he said. IN OTHER NEWS "We always want to spread awareness, to let people know there is still personnel out there sacrificing their lives, and sometimes they don't return home. "And raising funds for fallen heroes and their comrades who need support is a no-brainer. "Some of their comrades have returned home and have nothing. It's to fill the gap. "They're defending and fighting for our country's freedom; the last thing they deserve is to be homeless on the return home." Mother of two Mrs Rogers said the energy in the gym was undeniably hard to watch but a significant part of the 24 hours. "It was very emotional because it means so much to us," she said. "Zak and I have been around people who haven't returned from deployment or known people who have taken their own lives." The Albury couple wants to give their thanks to all that were involved. "We had so many corporate sponsors that made this event happen and made up for many donations," he said. "Thank you to the CrossFit TMA community for your efforts and commitment over the last few months and leading into the night. "Thank you to Wounded Heroes Australia for getting the fundraising to those veterans in need. "A shout out to the communities at CrossFit Nepean, CrossFit Avexia and CrossFit Strand for bringing this together nationally. "The event will be run annually to help veterans in need of food, shelter or a home." To donate, visit 24hoursofheroes.com.

