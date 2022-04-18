sport, australian-rules-football,

Kaelan Bradtke has what it takes to play in the AFL. That's the view of his Corowa-Rutherglen coach Peter German, who rates the 20-year-old as one of the best athletes he's ever worked with. Bradtke kicked three goals and had 19 disposals in Saturday's blockbuster against Albury and German has no doubt about his potential. "From the moment I walked in the place, everyone was saying 'KB this, KB that, he's a great cricketer but he's got diabetes, he's this and he's that' but it didn't take me long to realise, and I've been coaching for a long time now, he's probably in the top five best athletes as a footballer I think I've coached," German said. "He's probably been able to come through his junior career doing his own thing, doing it when he wants and how he wants so all of a sudden, he's got to play a team environment game, it's team first, it's structured and you've got to play your role. "Last year, a lot of the players probably didn't understand that, because they haven't been in that type of environment before, but his maturity over the summer has been second to none. "He's done a lot of weights and now he understands what he's capable of. "He can kick a mile, he can take a good mark, he's quick, his off-the-mark speed is outstanding and I'd like to think that maybe, even it it means that we lose him, he's got all the attributes an AFL footballer needs. "I think it's more his maturity that's really starting to make him become the player we've seen so far this year." Bradtke's ambitious but is loving life with the Roos. "I'd love to go and play a higher standard of football and try to better myself but I'm just focused on playing consistent footy at Corowa and making it a good season here," Bradtke said. "Whatever comes with that, whether it's playing a higher standard of football, that would be awesome. "I'd love to play AFL, you dream of it as a kid, but I'm not too caught up in the future. ALSO IN SPORT: "I'm just focused on trying to win for Corowa and playing my role. "I played all my junior footy there and I've watched them every Saturday since I was 14 years old. "The year Bryce Campbell took the side to finals (2014) was a feeling I've wanted to chase for as long as I can remember." Bradtke and his team-mates had the majority of a 2500 crowd behind them on Saturday as the Roos came within a kick of beating Albury for the first time in 14 years. "The atmosphere was electric out there," Bradtke said. "There's just something about Easter Saturday at Corowa, it's special having so many people there and everyone getting around every little thing. "It's good to feed off the energy of the crowd, to keep pushing for every contest. "It makes you work harder; a bit of adrenaline kicks in when you hear the crowd roar and everyone gets around you. "It was so close the whole way. "We had a lot of fight in that last quarter and had plenty of chances but couldn't quite convert. "We gave it everything and towards the end, after 'Marksy' (Jason Marks) kicked that goal, the momentum shifted in our favour. "We had it down in the forward line a fair bit but it was just really well defended by Albury to not let us capitalise." Bradtke was a prominent figure in Corowa Cricket Club's provincial campaign, taking 18 wickets and scoring 186 runs but he made a concerted effort to get to football training through the summer and is already feeling the benefits. "It's probably the first real pre-season I've ever done, continually showing up pre- and post-Christmas," Bradtke said. "That's helped me a lot with my fitness and footy's easier when you're fit. "With everything that 'Germo' has done and all the effort which went into the pre-season, it's a great place to be at the moment. "Everyone at John Foord loves it there. "The netballers have been really strong for the last few years and it's exciting to see the football now heading in that direction. "Germo's record speaks for itself and I love playing under him. "He knows how to explain things and makes football easier. "For him to take us from where we were to where we are now is a credit to him, (president) Stu Lingham and everyone in the club. "Germo's work is fantastic and I can't speak highly enough of him. "He has helped everyone and all the younger guys at the club absolutely love everything he's got to say when it comes to his knowledge around footy. "Playing 185 games (in the AFL) and then coaching at such a high level for as long as he did, it's good to have a person like that coach you."

