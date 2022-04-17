sport, local-sport,

Lavington produced the upset of the round to account for rivals Yarrawonga 49-38 at Mulwala yesterday. Young gun Grace Hay was again a standout in defence, while newcomer Emily Stewart added plenty of speed in the Panthers' attacking end. Angela Demamiel also worked tireleslly in centre in hot playing conditions to aid her side. "It was a really good effort across all of our players and the bench to have a really good team win like that against such a quality side," Panthers' coach Linda Robinson said. "We have a lot of respect for them and know that they're a really good side, so we came well prepared. "Everyone just stepped up and played really well. ALSO IN SPORT: "There's till a lot to work on, so we'll head back to training on Tueaday and keep working harder and harder." Olivia Lovell and Kylie Leslie were the best for the Pigeons, while Sarah Senini shot 26-goals. Maddy Plunkett scored 30 goals for Lavington.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/46b960e5-9f29-4979-bce7-a28119e3ff76.jpg/r0_195_5472_3287_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg